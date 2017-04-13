Moscow airports ground over 20 flights due to severe weather

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. At least 21 flights have been canceled and 20 have been delayed at Moscow’s airports due to severe weather, the Yandex.Schedule website reports.

As of 21:47 Moscow time (18:47 GMT), 12 flights have been cancelled at Sheremetyevo airport while nine have been delayed. Domodedovo airport cancelled nine flights and delayed ten others.

At Vnukovo airport, only one flight has been delayed while at Zhukovsky airport, all flights are expected to arrive and depart on time.