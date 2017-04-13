Back to Main page
Moscow airports ground over 20 flights due to severe weather

World
April 13, 23:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
As of 21:47 Moscow time (18:47 GMT), 12 flights have been cancelled at Sheremetyevo airport while nine have been delayed. Domodedovo airport cancelled nine flights and delayed ten others
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. At least 21 flights have been canceled and 20 have been delayed at Moscow’s airports due to severe weather, the Yandex.Schedule website reports.

As of 21:47 Moscow time (18:47 GMT), 12 flights have been cancelled at Sheremetyevo airport while nine have been delayed. Domodedovo airport cancelled nine flights and delayed ten others.

At Vnukovo airport, only one flight has been delayed while at Zhukovsky airport, all flights are expected to arrive and depart on time.

