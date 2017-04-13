BRICS states strongly condemn use of chemical weapons

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have urged the global community to remain united in addressing incidents of chemical weapons use, says a joint communique following a meeting of BRICS Special Envoys on the Middle East in Indian Visakhapatnam, held on April 11-12.

"While strongly condemning the use of chemical weapons by anyone under any circumstances, they called upon the international community to remain united while addressing any use or threat of use of chemical weapons and stressed the importance of continued cooperation between OPCW Technical Secretariat, OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism with the Syrian authorities," said the communique posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Participants in the consultations confirmed "their strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and the need for a peaceful solution, led by the Syrians, to the conflict".

"They welcomed the three rounds of talks held in Astana and the outcome of fifth round of talks in Geneva. They acknowledged that Astana talks paved the way for resumption of Geneva talks," the communique went on.

On Wednesday, Russia blocked a draft resolution at the UN Security Council, which said that Damascus must hand over all data on April 4 flights to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and provide access to the airbases that could be used to carry out a strike against Khan Sheikhoun. Bolivia also voted against the resolution, while Kazakhstan, China and Ethiopia abstained from the vote.