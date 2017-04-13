Back to Main page
Over 2.8 tonnes of humanitarian cargo handed over to Syrians in 24 hours

World
April 13, 7:43 UTC+3 HMEYMIM
In the city of Aleppo, local residents were handed over 3,000 portions of hot food and 1.2 tonnes of bread
HMEYMIM /Syria/, April 13. /TASS/. The Russian military has conducted seven humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours, with 2.8 tonnes of humanitarian cargo handed over to Syria’s population, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"The Center for the reconciliation of the warring parties has conducted seven humanitarian operations in the Aleppo and as-Suwayda provinces," the bulletin said. "Over the past 24 hours, 3,330 people have received humanitarian aid. The total weight of the humanitarian cargo handed over to the population was 2.8 tonnes."

In the city of Aleppo, local residents were handed over 3,000 portions of hot food and 1.2 tonnes of bread. The Russian military also handed over 350 food packages to residents of the al-Suala inhabited locality (as-Suwayda province).

The reconciliation center noted that Russian aircraft had delivered 21 tonnes of food received by the Syrian authorities from the UN to the city of Deir ez-Zor.

