Two Russians sentenced to jail terms for fraud in Singapore casinos

World
April 13, 7:43 UTC+3 SINGAPORE
Vladislav Logachyov, 41, was sentenced to 45 months in prison, while his accomplice Andrei Yegorov aged 33 - to 30 months
SINGAPORE, April 13. /TASS/. Two Russian nationals have been given a jail sentence for fraudulent activities in Singapore’s casinos, Vadim Savin, head of the Russian Embassy’s Consular Section, told TASS on Thursday.

According to Savin, "Vladislav Logachyov, 41, was sentenced to 45 months in prison, while his accomplice Andrei Yegorov aged 33 - to 30 months." The embassy’s representatives are closely following the development of the case and have repeatedly met with the defendants," the diplomat noted. "The defense attorneys also said that they will appeal the verdict," Savin added.

Last year, a guilty verdict was imposed on the third member of the crime ring, 41-year-old Czech national Radoslav Skubnik who was sentenced to 22 months in prison. According to the law enforcement agencies, last May they were able to win about $77,000 in two casinos’ slot machines by using fraud schemes.

According to Singapore’s legislation, such crimes entail up to 7 years in prison and a $107,000 fine.

