Rosneft CEO, Chechen leader may file lawsuits against Financial Times

Armored buses may be an option to protect footballers — Russia’s football executiveSport April 12, 20:08
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’World April 12, 19:53
Rosneft CEO, Chechen leader may file lawsuits against Financial TimesWorld April 12, 19:21
Putin expects breakthroughs in space scienceScience & Space April 12, 18:35
Three injured in St. Petersburg metro blast in severe condition — officialSociety & Culture April 12, 18:21
Putin receives US Secretary of State, Russian Foreign MinisterRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 18:21
Russia to establish new Earth’s remote sensing center in AntarcticaScience & Space April 12, 18:19
Russian football chief: Terrorists now target world’s most popular sport of footballSport April 12, 17:23
Russian Foreign Ministry’s site repels regular DDoS attacks carried out from USRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 17:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. CEO of Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft Igor Sechin and leader of Russia’s Chechen republic Ramzan Kadyrov said in a joint statement they don’t rule out filing lawsuits against Financial Times over publications about a possible "Chechen trace" in investigations of explosions in St. Petersburg.
"The statements about the "Chechen trail", someone allegedly tries to draw attention to during the investigation of terrorist acts in St. Petersburg, are at least incitement of ethnic hatred, which is a criminally punishable act. What strikes us here is that one of the world's leading business publications, FT, is servicing the provocations of the criminals from the so-called "opposition", who are trying to project their well-known criminal experience on the relationship between the republic and the largest Russian corporation," the statement said.
Sechin and Kadyrov also said that "in connection with the Financial Times publication containing lies about the relationship between the company Rosneft and the leadership of the Chechen Republic, they have to clarify the situation. Especially since those speculations concern the sensitive aspects of personal relations between Igor Sechin and Ramzan Kadyrov and offend the memory of Ahmad-Khadji Kadyrov (father of Ramzan Kadyrov and former leader of the republic - TASS), Igor Sechin personally knew since 1999," the statement said.
Earlier, Financial Times wrote about the conflict between Sechin and Kadyrov, that emerged when the two discussed the sale of the Chechen assets of Rosneft to local authorities. The British newspaper also hinted at a "Chechen trace" in the terrorist attack that took place in St. Petersburg metro on April 3.