Italy’s president says Russia and EU 'doomed' to cooperate

World
April 12, 16:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"We have always been supporting an open dialogue with Russia and most EU nations should share this stance", Mattarella noted
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union need to cooperate since they are conjoined by numerous aspects, Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella said in a televised interview with the Russian Rossiya’24 channel on Wednesday.

"The European Union and Russia are doomed to cooperate as it is naturally logical," Mattarella said. "Developments in Ukraine have blocked this cooperation in many aspects and certainly, it is abnormal."

None of Italian companies stopped working in Russia under sanctions

Italy is concerned over this state of affairs, as the country is a staunch supporter and member of the European Union that follows the alliance’s rulings, he said.

"We have always been supporting an open dialogue with Russia and most EU nations should share this stance," he emphasized. "Since far more things unite the EU and Russia than those that create misunderstanding."

Among mutual interests and objectives of Italy and Russia, Mattarella highlighted the demand in economic growth and the war on terror and crime.

On Tuesday, the Italian president arrived in Moscow on an official visit on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

