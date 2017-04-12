Syrian parliament speaker calls to join efforts in fight against terrorism

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The countries of the world should join Damascus in its fight against terrorism, Syrian Parliament Speaker Hadiyeh al-Abbas said at a meeting of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"I would like to use this opportunity to call on all the countries of the world to join Syria and Russia in the war on terror until it is too late," she said. "We are open for serious cooperation because it is in the interest of our people as well as in the interest of the peoples of the world."

Abbas pointed out that relations between Syria and Russia were more than just bilateral cooperation since they were important for ensuring global stability. "Historical relations between Syria and Russia have gone beyond bilateral interaction. These relations have been paving the way for positive changes in the world aimed at restoring the balance of power in global affairs and strengthening stability," the Syrian parliament speaker added.

Later, at a meeting with Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin, Hadiyeh al-Abbas said that allegations about Syria using chemical weapons were fake.

"The truth is that these accusations are fabricated as we oppose the use of chemical weapons," she noted.

The United States and a number of other countries accused the Syrian authorities of using chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. However, Damascus has rejected these accusations. Russia says that the Syrian army does not have chemical weapons as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons stockpiles.