EU foreign policy chief to visit Russia on April 24

Press review: Tillerson talks North Korea with Moscow and EU seeks neutral meeting groundPress Review April 12, 13:00
Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:48
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurdRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:47
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocationRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:38
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:19
Businessman Usmanov does not participate in activities of his media assetsBusiness & Economy April 12, 12:09
Russian Foreign Ministry: US policy towards Syria remains enigmaticRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 11:26
Putin vows he won’t allow color revolutions in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 11:24
Nearly 20 aviation and 40 air defense units protect CIS airspaceMilitary & Defense April 12, 11:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, will visit Russia on April 24 to hold talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The sides are planning to discuss the condition and prospects of Russia-EU relations and key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Libya, the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, the Middle East settlement and the fight against international terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.