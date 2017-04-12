EU foreign policy chief to visit Russia on April 24

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, will visit Russia on April 24 to hold talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The sides are planning to discuss the condition and prospects of Russia-EU relations and key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Libya, the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, the Middle East settlement and the fight against international terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.