Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU foreign policy chief to visit Russia on April 24

World
April 12, 13:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, will visit Russia on April 24 to hold talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The sides are planning to discuss the condition and prospects of Russia-EU relations and key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Libya, the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, the Middle East settlement and the fight against international terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurd
3
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocation
4
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
5
Putin may receive Lavrov, Tillerson — Kremlin
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама