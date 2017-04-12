Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tillerson hopes for open, candid dialogue with Lavrov

World
April 12, 12:30 UTC+3
Tillerson said the Moscow talks "come at an important moment in the relationship so we can further clarify areas of common objectives"
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday he expected his Moscow talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to focus on a number of important issues.

Read also
US expert on what should or should not be expected of Tillerson’s first visit to Moscow

Tillerson expressed hope for a "very open, candid frank exchange so that we can better define the US-Russian relationship from this point forward."

"I thank you for hosting these important meetings today and I look forward to a very wide-ranging discussion on a number of important topics," he added.

"Our meeting today come at an important moment in the relationship so we can further clarify areas of common objectives, areas of common interest even when our tactical approaches may be different," Tillerson said.

He also said the Moscow talks may helps the sides "to further clarify areas of sharp difference, so we can better understand, why this differences exist and what the prospects for narrowing those differences may be."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurd
3
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocation
4
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
5
Putin may receive Lavrov, Tillerson — Kremlin
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама