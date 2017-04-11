Back to Main page
Ukraine expresses protest to British politicians over their visit to Crimea

World
April 11, 18:35 UTC+3 KIEV
The Ukrainian embassy in UK said it will consider the actions of these people as "manifestation of deliberate support to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine"
KIEV, April 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Natalia Galibarenko has referred a letter of protest to Paul Nuttall, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), over a recent visit by that party’s members to Crimea, the press service of the embassy said on Tuesday.

Read also
Kiev hits European MPs with five-year Ukraine entry ban for visiting Crimea

"Despite numerous warnings voiced by the Ukrainian side, these UKIP members deliberately violated Ukraine’s legislation and international law and ignored the United Kingdom’s official position of defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the press service said. "The Ukrainian embassy will consider the actions of these people as manifestation of deliberate support to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine."

The press service stressed that foreign citizens should have a special permission issued by Ukraine’s Migration Service in order to visit Crimea. They can enter the peninsula only via checkpoints controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

"The Ukrainian authorities will duly react to any violations of the established procedure and bring those responsible to responsibility, including by means of imposing bans on entering Ukraine," the embassy said.

A delegation of foreign politicians, political observers, members of the European Parliament and national parliaments of a number of European countries, including UKIP members Nigel Sussman and Richard Wood, paid a visit to the Republic of Crimea from March 19 through 21, 2017. The visit was organized by the A Just Russia party.

Read also
Delegation of the European Parliament visiting Crimea
EU lawmakers visiting Crimea not intimidated by Kiev’s sanctions

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deals March 18, 2014.

Despite the absolutely convincing results of the referendum, Ukraine, the United States and the European Union have been refusing to recognize Crimea as a part of Russia.

