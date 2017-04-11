Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Germany confirms detained Moroccan plotted terror attack near Russia’s embassy in Berlin

World
April 11, 15:07 UTC+3 BERLIN
The 24-year-old national of the North African country is suspected of 'preparing to commit a crime threatening security of a state'
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

BERLIN, April 11. /TASS/. A Moroccan citizen, who was detained in Germany’s Leipzig on Saturday, planned to carry out a terrorist attack outside Russia’s embassy in Berlin, the Focus magazine wrote citing prosecutors in Dresden.

Read also
Russia calls on global community to forge united front in war on terror — diplomat

The 24-year-old native of the North African country is suspected of "preparing to commit a crime threatening security of a state," according to the report. The prosecutors believe that "Russia’s embassy in Berlin was a potential target."

The Tagesspiegel newspaper earlier wrote citing its own sources that the detained migrant wanted to carry out a terrorist attack outside Russia’s diplomatic mission. A spokesman for Russia’s embassy Denis Mikerin told TASS that diplomats were in contact with Germany’s law enforcement agencies and waited for the results of checks into the reports.

According to the newspaper, the suspect planned to join participants of a demonstration outside the embassy and carry out a terrorist attack. The report claimed that the man wanted to "avenge Russia for its support of (Syrian President) Bashar Assad.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама