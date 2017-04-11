Germany confirms detained Moroccan plotted terror attack near Russia’s embassy in Berlin

BERLIN, April 11. /TASS/. A Moroccan citizen, who was detained in Germany’s Leipzig on Saturday, planned to carry out a terrorist attack outside Russia’s embassy in Berlin, the Focus magazine wrote citing prosecutors in Dresden.

The 24-year-old native of the North African country is suspected of "preparing to commit a crime threatening security of a state," according to the report. The prosecutors believe that "Russia’s embassy in Berlin was a potential target."

The Tagesspiegel newspaper earlier wrote citing its own sources that the detained migrant wanted to carry out a terrorist attack outside Russia’s diplomatic mission. A spokesman for Russia’s embassy Denis Mikerin told TASS that diplomats were in contact with Germany’s law enforcement agencies and waited for the results of checks into the reports.

According to the newspaper, the suspect planned to join participants of a demonstration outside the embassy and carry out a terrorist attack. The report claimed that the man wanted to "avenge Russia for its support of (Syrian President) Bashar Assad.