Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows most Americans unwilling to support new attacks on Syria

World
April 11, 9:45 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
The attack, involving 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. Americans narrowly support the recent US missile attack on Syria, a poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC shows. At the same time, according to the survey’s results, the American people do not want new strikes.

Read also
US missile attack on Syria: Trump's allies react, China calls for political solution

The poll, involving 900 adults from across the country, indicates that 51% of respondents support the April 7 missile attack on Syria’s Shayrat air base while 40% do not approve of it. Among Republicans, 86% of those polled expressed support while 11 opposed the attack. As for Democrats, 59% were against the strike with 37% supporting it.

At the same time, as many as 54% of the poll’s participants said they did not want new US military operations against the Syrian government, however, 35% of those polled showed willingness to support additional strikes. The Washington Post’s publication on the survey’s results was accompanied by photos which showed protesters holding posters reading "Stop the war in Syria," "Syria’s blood on Washington’s hands," "Hands off Syria," "Money for jobs, schools and healthcare, not war in Syria."

The poll also finds that after the April 7 attack, confidence in Trump’s leadership did not change much as 25% of those surveyed said they were more confident, 28% pointed out that they had become less confident while 43% said it made no difference for them.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump ordered a strike on Syria’s Shayrat military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack, involving 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM), came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from the Shayrat air base.

The Syrian military denied its involvement in the attack. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that on April 4, the Syrian air force had delivered an airstrike on the eastern outskirts of the town of Khan Shaykhun to destroy militant facilities used to produce chemical bombs. These bombs were sent to Iraq and were previously used in Aleppo.

Russia strongly opposed the US missile strike. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considered the attack to be an act of aggression against a sovereign state. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, said that the aggression was carried out under a false pretext.

Gallery
13 photo

Donald Trump's path to presidency

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама