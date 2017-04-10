Back to Main page
European Broadcasting Union hopes 'all 43 contestants will take part' in Eurovision

World
April 10, 21:31 UTC+3 GENEVA
On March 22, the Ukrainian Security Council issued a three-year entry ban against Russian participant Yulia Samoilova
© STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

GENEVA, April 10. /TASS/. The European Broadcasting Union expects that contestants from all 43 countries, including Russia, will take part in the 2017 Eurovision song contest hosted by Kiev, and is making every effort towards that, EBU spokesman David Goodman told TASS on Monday.

On March 22, the Ukrainian Security Council (SBU) issued a three-year entry ban against Samoilova, citing her performance at a festival dubbed "A World of Sports and Kindness" held in Crimea on June 27, 2015. Ukraine’s authorities say that by performing in Crimea, Samoilova violated the Ukrainian government’s regulation dated June 4, 2015, which stipulates that foreign citizens should receive a special permission in order to enter Crimea.

The European Broadcasting Union said that it was deeply disappointed in Kiev’s decision to ban Russian contestant from entering Ukraine.

EBU Director General Ingrid Deltenre forwarded a letter to the Ukrainian prime minister saying that "should we not be able to find an agreeable solution to this matter, it will without doubt place the future participation of Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest under threat." The Supervisory Board of Ukraine’s National Public Broadcasting Company, in turn, said that the EBU should refrain from interfering in Kiev’s interior affairs and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The 2017 Eurovision Song Contest semifinals will be held in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 9 and 11 while the Grand Final will take place on May 13.

