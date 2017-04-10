Back to Main page
Sofia's residents hold rally protesting against US air strike in Syria

World
April 10, 21:27 UTC+3 SOFIA
An anti-American rally was held on April 10 near the building of the US embassy in the Bulgarian capital city Sofia
SOFIA, April 10. /TASS/. An anti-American rally was held on Monday near the building of the US embassy in the Bulgarian capital city Sofia.

Several dozens of people, Syrian and Bulgarian national, came to the US embassy to protest against US missile strikes on a sovereign state and to voice support to Syrian President Bashar Assad. Many had shooting targets pinned to their chests.

Bulgaria’s position following the US attack in Syria came under criticism from a number of Bulgarian politicians. Thus, Bulgaria’s former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and now an adviser to the European Commission's budget commissioner Gunther Oettinger, Ivailo Kalfin, said that Bulgaria’s position rested entirely on the United States’ argument.

"Bulgaria’s position was made public late and was even more bitter than that of the European Union. Actually, Bulgarian officials recognized as true the United States’ allegations that such an attack is necessary as Assad possesses chemical weapons. I am surprised that the European Union in this situation has turned out to be a ‘dove’ whereas we have proved to be a ‘hawk,’" he said in an interview with BTV.

"Islamic State is a virus that is spreading terrorism across the entire world. There must be no differences as long as efforts against it are concerned. But what happened in Syria has once again split the world community in these efforts. Islamic State is to be rejoicing at this missile attack as Assad is fighting against it and this attack has weakened him," he added.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said in a press statement on April 7 that Bulgaria sees US’ air strikes at a Syrian airbase as part of efforts towards the solution of a problem of chemical weapons in Syria.

