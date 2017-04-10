China warns against using military force in Syria

BEIJING, April 10. /TASS/. Beijing calls for preserving Syria’s sovereignty and opposes the use of military force in the conflict, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"China has always called against using military force in international relations and for preserving territorial sovereignty," the diplomat said, noting that the Syrian crisis can be only resolved by political means.

"It is up to the Syrian people to decide on Syria’s future," the spokesperson said, stressing that China is ready to "work with all the sides for resolving the crisis as soon as possible."

On April 7, the US military fired a total of 59 Tomahawk subsonic cruise missiles on a military airfield in Syria’s Homs Governorate following an order from US President Donald Trump. Washington said the airstrike was a response to the alleged chemical attack on Idlib on April 4.

Russia’s Defense Ministry later said that on April 4 the Syrian Air Force delivered an airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Khan Shaykhun to destroy militant facilities used to produce chemical bombs. These bombs were sent to Iraq and were previously used in Aleppo.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considered the US airstrike as an act of aggression against a sovereign state.