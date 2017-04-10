Kazakhstan suggests expanding number of participants in Astana process on Syria

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
ASTANA, April 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan suggests expanding the number of participants in the Astana process on Syria, the country’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters commenting on the current situation.
According to him, Kazakhstan has been waiting for the guarantor countries of the Astana process to provide information about the planned meeting in Iran’s capital of Tehran as well as on the next Astana meeting scheduled to be held on May 3-4. "Kazakhstan would like all the parties interested in strengthening the Syrian ceasefire to participate in the Astana process. Not only those who are already involved as observers - the number of participants could be expanded. It is for the guarantor countries to decide," Abdrakhmanov said.
He added that Kazakhstan continued making preparations for the next Astana meeting on Syria. "This time it is easier for us as the guarantor countries informed us beforehand that they were going to arrange a technical meeting in Tehran and hold the main meeting in Astana on May 3-4. We have time, everything will be done as far as the protocol and logistics issues go," the Kazakh top diplomat added.