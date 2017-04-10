Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian dioplomat welcomes suspension of Russian-US memorandum on aviation safety

World
April 10, 8:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia made a right decision to suspend the aviation safety memorandum with the United States, Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Riyad Haddad said.

Read also
Moscow suspends US-Russian memorandum on flight safety over Syria

"I believe it to be a right step because Russia is the main ally of Syria’s legitimate government and a guarantor of international law," he said. "Russia has been playing an invaluable role in the fight against international terrorism, so if the US-led coalition targets the army that has been combatting the forces of terrorism, then it is a right step to protect your ally," Haddad said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestia daily.

On April 7, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) on a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from that air base.

The Russian and Syrian militaries denied their involvement in the attack. Russia’s Defense Ministry later said that on April 4, the Syrian air force had delivered an airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Khan Shaykhun to destroy militant facilities used to produce chemical bombs. These bombs were sent to Iraq and were previously used in Aleppo.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considered this attack to be an act of aggression against a sovereign state. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, said that the aggression was carried out under a false pretext.

Read also
Defense Ministry's official spokesman Igor Konashenkov
Russian Defense Ministry to suspend communications hotline with Pentagon as of April 8

Following the attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry suspended cooperation with the US military aimed at the implementation of the memorandum on aviation safety in Syria’s airspace.

The Memorandum, drawn up in October 2015, contains a number of rules and restrictions which aim at preventing dangerous encounters between the Russian and US warplanes. In accordance with the document, the two countries set up 24-hour communications channels and outlined a mechanism for cooperation, particularly stipulating mutual assistance in crisis situations.

Pentagon said earlier that the memorandum did not envisage providing Moscow with information about targets in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама