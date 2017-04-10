Back to Main page
Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS orders

World
April 10, 8:01 UTC+3 STOCKHOLM
Police have detained two people in connection with the attack
©  AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

STOCKHOLM, April 10. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s national Rakhmat Akilov, detained in Sweden’s capital of Stockholm after the recent terrorist attack, has pleaded guilty during an interrogation at Kronoberg prison, the Aftonbladet reported.

Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm

The interrogation proved that the detained was a Muslim and a supporter of the Islamic State terror group.

"The bombardments in Syria must be stopped," Akilov said adding that he had received the order to carry out a terrorist attack from extremists active in Syria.

Akilov also said that he had "rammed the truck into infidels" in Stockholm.

On April 7, a hijacked truck was plowed through the Drottninggatan pedestrian street in downtown Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15. Police have detained two people in connection with the attack, including the suspected perpetrator.

TOP STORIES
