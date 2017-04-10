Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS orders

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across RussiaMilitary & Defense April 10, 8:16
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'World April 10, 8:10
Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS ordersWorld April 10, 8:01
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against RussiaWorld April 10, 6:30
South Ossetian CEC says 78% of voters support proposal on renaming republicWorld April 10, 2:20
Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential electionWorld April 10, 2:13
Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president after blast in TantaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 09, 14:54
Resolving Syrian crisis without Moscow is impossible - German Foreign MinistryWorld April 09, 6:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
STOCKHOLM, April 10. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s national Rakhmat Akilov, detained in Sweden’s capital of Stockholm after the recent terrorist attack, has pleaded guilty during an interrogation at Kronoberg prison, the Aftonbladet reported.
The interrogation proved that the detained was a Muslim and a supporter of the Islamic State terror group.
"The bombardments in Syria must be stopped," Akilov said adding that he had received the order to carry out a terrorist attack from extremists active in Syria.
Akilov also said that he had "rammed the truck into infidels" in Stockholm.
On April 7, a hijacked truck was plowed through the Drottninggatan pedestrian street in downtown Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15. Police have detained two people in connection with the attack, including the suspected perpetrator.