Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Ossetia likely to have runoff presidential election

World
April 09, 21:52 UTC+3
Under South Ossetia’s laws, to win the first round of polls, a candidate has to score 50% plus one vote
Share
1 pages in this article

TSKHINVAL, April 9. /TASS/. South Ossetia is likely to have a runoff presidential poll as neither of the candidates is winning more than 50% of votes necessary to win the presidential elections in the first round, a source in the South Ossetian authorities told TASS on Sunday.

"After counting the minimal percentage of votes, we can say that South Ossetia will have a runoff presidential election. According to data received from several polling stations, [Leonid’ Tibilov and [Anatoly] Bibilov will vie for presidency in the second round. They are head-to-head but neither of them is overcoming a 50-percent threshold," the source said.

However, these are data "from villages" whereas vote counting in the capital city of Tskhinval is not yet over, the source added.

"Tibilov is winning at some polling stations, Bibilov - at others. So far, it is impossible to say who is the leader," he said.

Under South Ossetia’s laws, to win the first round of polls, a candidate has to score 50% plus one vote.

Three candidates - incumbent President Leonid Tibiliov, parliament speaker and the leader of the United Ossetia party Anatoly Bibilov and State Security Committee officer Alan Gagloyev - are vying for the presidential office.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама