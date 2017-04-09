South Ossetia's presidential elections declared valid with 52.9% voter turnout

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
TSKHINVAL, April 9. /TASS/. Sunday’s presidential elections in South Ossetia have been declared valid as the voter turnout exceeded 52%, Chairperson of the republic’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Bella Pliyeva said.
"As of 14:00 local time, the voter turnout was 52.79% The elections have been recognized as valid," she said.
South Ossetia's presidential elections are deemed valid in case the voter turnout exceeds 50%.
According to Pliyeva, more than 17,000 people have cast their votes in South Ossetia alone. Data from polling stations outside the country have not been taken into account yet.
South Ossetian Interior Minister Akhsar Lavoyev stated that no serious violations had been reported during the voting.
Three candidates - incumbent President Leonid Tibiliov, Parliament Speaker and United Ossetia party leader Anatoly Bibilov and State Security Committee officer Alan Gagloyev - are vying for the presidency.
The winning candidate has to chalk up 50% plus one vote in the first round.