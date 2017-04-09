Blast in Alexandria kills 2, leaves 21 injured

CAIRO, April 9. /TASS/. At least two people were killed in a blast at St. Mark’s Church in Alexandria, one of them was the police officer, who attempted stopping the terrorist attack, the state television reported on Sunday.

The reports say about 21 injured in the explosion.

Extra News said earlier, a suicide bomber tried to enter the church, but was stopped by a police officer. The terrorist blasted the device by the entrance.

The explosion in Alexandria is the second terrorist attack on Palm Sunday in Egypt. The first blast went off in Tanta - 60km north of Cairo, where 22 were killed and more than 80 got injured, the country’s healthcare ministry said.