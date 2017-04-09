Kiev military's double shelling of Lugansk Republic leaves one civilian injured - militia

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
LUGANSK, April 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours twice shelled the militia’s positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the republic’s defense authority told the LuganskInformCenter on Sunday.
The Donetsky settlement was shelled from an infantry fighting vehicle.
"A civilian got injured in the shelling," the militia said. "The man refused to stay at hospital."
Besides, the Ukrainian military used 82 mortars from the Troitskoye settlement, the defense authority added.
Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours 52 times violated the ceasefire in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s operative command said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 52 times violated the ceasefire," the Donetsk news agency quoted the command.
Under fire were 19 settlements in the DPR. The military used artillery, tank and IFV weapons, mortars, grenade launchers and small arms, the source said.
Members of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine have said more than ten times since the autumn of 2014 that an agreement had been reached on the cessation of hostilities in the region. However, the ceasefire was disrupted on numerous occasions, with the parties to the conflict accusing each other of violating the truce.