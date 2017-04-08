About 90 foreign observers to monitor South Ossetia’s presidential election

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
TSKHINVAL, April 8. /TASS/. About 90 foreign observers came to South Ossetia, where the presidential election is due on Sunday.
The observers represent Russia, Abkhazia, Transnistria, the LPR and the DPR, Nagorno-Karabakh, Secretary of the local Central Election Commission Kristina Avlokhova told TASS on Saturday.
"About 90 foreign observers will monitor the presidential election in South Ossetia," she said. "Every accredited foreign observer may visit any polling station both in South Ossetia and abroad."
Presidential elections and a referendum on renaming South Ossetia into the State of Alania will be hold on April 9. Three candidates will run for president, including current leader Leonid Tibilov, Parliament Speaker Anatoly Bibilov, who is the leader of the United Ossetia party, and State Security Committee’s officer Alan Gagloyev.
Citizens will be able to vote at the polls and take part in the referendum at 77 ballot stations. Seventy-two of them will open on April 9 in South Ossetia and five others beyond its borders - in Moscow, Abkhazia’s Sukhum, and three in North Ossetia.