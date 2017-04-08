Ukrainian radicals disrupt educational event at Russian representation in Kiev

KIEV, April 8. /TASS/. Radicals from Ukraine’s National Corpse have disrupted a Russian literacy test, which was due at a Russian representation in Kiev, the representation (Rossotrudnichestvo) told TASS on Saturday.

"The radicals have left now, though promised to be back and continue the blocking at 13:00," the source said. The Total Dictation (Russian literacy test organized all around the world), which was scheduled for 14:00 at the Russian center for sciences and culture, is cancelled for security reasons.

Earlier on Saturday, about 30 Ukrainian radicals are blocking entrance to Rossotrudnichestvo (Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation) in Kiev.

Russian diplomatic representations suffered attacks in Ukraine several times. At night to August 27, 2016, a group of nationalists in Kiev threw smoke bombs and drew their symbols on walls of Rossotrudnichestvo.

On July 14, 2016, extremists attacked the Russian center for science and culture. A week earlier, about 30 members of the Svoboda group, led by a deputy of the Kiev legislation Igor Miroshnichenko, stormed into Rossotrudnichestvo and seized rooms on the second floor, where should have been a book presentation.