US Treasury to announce new sanctions against Syria soon

World
April 08, 2:39 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave no specific details about the sanctions
WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The United States will announce new sanctions against Syria in the near future, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

"We view sanctions as being a very important tool," Mnuchin told reporters at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday evening.

He provide no specific details about the sanctions, adding only that they would be announced soon.

Washington, which accuses the Damascus government of a chemical weapons attack in the Syrian province of Idlib, launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield which it believes was a starting point for the purported attack. The deadly strike was condemned as an act of aggression by top Russian officials and diplomats.

Syrian conflict
