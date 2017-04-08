US Treasury to announce new sanctions against Syria soon

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The United States will announce new sanctions against Syria in the near future, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
"We view sanctions as being a very important tool," Mnuchin told reporters at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday evening.
He provide no specific details about the sanctions, adding only that they would be announced soon.
Washington, which accuses the Damascus government of a chemical weapons attack in the Syrian province of Idlib, launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield which it believes was a starting point for the purported attack. The deadly strike was condemned as an act of aggression by top Russian officials and diplomats.