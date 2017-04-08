100 people killed in DPR shelling by Ukrainian troops since start of year — ombudswoman

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across RussiaMilitary & Defense April 10, 8:16
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'World April 10, 8:10
Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS ordersWorld April 10, 8:01
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against RussiaWorld April 10, 6:30
South Ossetian CEC says 78% of voters support proposal on renaming republicWorld April 10, 2:20
Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential electionWorld April 10, 2:13
Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president after blast in TantaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 09, 14:54
Resolving Syrian crisis without Moscow is impossible - German Foreign MinistryWorld April 09, 6:38
DONETSK, April 7. /TASS/. One hundred servicemen and civilians have been killed in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic since the beginning of the year in shelling by Ukrainian troops, the press service of the DPR’s human rights ombudswoman Darya Morozova said on Friday.
"In a period from January 1 to April 6, 2017, one hundred people, including 90 servicemen and ten civilians were killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the Donetsk News Agency quoted it as saying.
Apart from that, according to the press service, as many as 197 people, including 90 civilians of whom 18 were children under 18, were wounded over that period.
In all, since the outbreak of the conflict a total of 4,389 people, including 597 women, have been killed in the DPR.