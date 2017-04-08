Back to Main page
100 people killed in DPR shelling by Ukrainian troops since start of year — ombudswoman

World
April 08, 0:56 UTC+3 DONETSK
90 servicemen and ten civilians have been killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic from January 1
DONETSK, April 7. /TASS/. One hundred servicemen and civilians have been killed in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic since the beginning of the year in shelling by Ukrainian troops, the press service of the DPR’s human rights ombudswoman Darya Morozova said on Friday.

Donbass hands over evidence to International Criminal Court on Kiev’s war crimes

"In a period from January 1 to April 6, 2017, one hundred people, including 90 servicemen and ten civilians were killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the Donetsk News Agency quoted it as saying.

Apart from that, according to the press service, as many as 197 people, including 90 civilians of whom 18 were children under 18, were wounded over that period.

In all, since the outbreak of the conflict a total of 4,389 people, including 597 women, have been killed in the DPR.

