Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-speaking hackers become leaders in creation of Trojans in 2016 - expert

World
April 08, 0:44 UTC+3 INNOPOLIS
The expert stressed that creation of malware has now turned into a business
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
US charges Russians over massive Yahoo hack

INNOPOLIS, April 7. /TASS/. Russian-speaking hackers became leaders in creation of Trojans for personal computers (PCs) in 2016, Sergey Zolotukhin, Business Development Manager of Group-IB, said at the Russian Internet Governance Forum.

Group-IB specializes in investigation of computer crimes.

The expert stressed that creation of malware has now turned into a business: it is developed for sale and the purchased Trojans are used by different groups around the world.

"Russian-speaking hackers, not Russian, but Russian-speaking, are involved in development of 16 of the 19 Trojans for personal computers, which are most commonly used for cyberattacks," Zolotukhin said, referring to the annual report of Group-IB.

At the same time, the crime has become a service, Zolotukhin stressed.

"In order to mount an attack, you do not need to write a new code, create a new botnet - it can be rented for a week, two, three. This malware is written, sold and after that someone uses it to conduct attacks, someone "leases" these people, " the expert added.

Moreover, the Group-IB study shows that some of the illegally obtained money hackers invest in Research and Development.

"It (the shadow market - TASS) grows roughly in proportion to the number of attacks. Our research shows that 20-30% of the revenues criminals raise from cybercrimes are invested into research and development, they invest in themselves, in new attacks," Zolotukhin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама