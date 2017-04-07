Nine civilians killed in US air strike — SANA news agency

BEIRUT, April 7. /TASS/. At least nine civilians, including four children, were killed in the US missile strike on the airbase in Homs, SANA news agency reported on Friday.

At least seven people were injured, the agency said. According to SANA, reports on casualties and fatalities came from three settlements located near the air base. Besides, buildings in the three settlements have suffered significant damage, rescue operations are underway.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said earlier that the US attack killed four Syrian military servicemen while four were wounded and two went missing.

"This attack, aimed at baking terrorists, will not affect the high morale of the Syrian people," Homs Governor Talal al-Barazi said. According to him, the Syrians "are determined to fight and support their armed forces that have been defeating terror groups."

On Thursday night, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) on a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from that air base.

However, Damascus has rejected these accusations. Moscow, in turn, said that the Syrian army did not have chemical weapons since the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had confirmed the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons stockpiles.