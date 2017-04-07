Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nine civilians killed in US air strike — SANA news agency

World
April 07, 13:31 UTC+3
At least seven people were injured, according to the agency
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIRUT, April 7. /TASS/. At least nine civilians, including four children, were killed in the US missile strike on the airbase in Homs, SANA news agency reported on Friday.

At least seven people were injured, the agency said. According to SANA, reports on casualties and fatalities came from three settlements located near the air base. Besides, buildings in the three settlements have suffered significant damage, rescue operations are underway.

Read also

Russia was informed about US strikes in Syria — Kremlin
Russian Defense Ministry says only 23 Tomahawk missiles hit targeted Syrian air base
Death toll in US strike on Syria’s military base climbs to 10 — media
Russian diplomat slams US missile strike in Syria as 'senseless'
Lavrov compares US strike in Syria to 2003 Iraq invasion

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said earlier that the US attack killed four Syrian military servicemen while four were wounded and two went missing.

"This attack, aimed at baking terrorists, will not affect the high morale of the Syrian people," Homs Governor Talal al-Barazi said. According to him, the Syrians "are determined to fight and support their armed forces that have been defeating terror groups."

On Thursday night, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) on a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from that air base.

However, Damascus has rejected these accusations. Moscow, in turn, said that the Syrian army did not have chemical weapons since the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had confirmed the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons stockpiles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама