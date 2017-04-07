Death toll in US strike on Syria’s military base climbs to 10 — media

BEIRUT, April 7. /TASS/. At least ten people, including civilians, have been killed in the US missile strike on the Syrian airbase in the Homs province, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reported on Friday.

The Syrian armed forces command earlier confirmed that six people had been killed in the attack.

On Thursday, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a military airfield in Syria’s Homs province under instructions issued by President Donald Trump. The strike came in response to what Washington believes was the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons in the Idlib province. The US senior officials say the alleged chemical attack was launched from this airfield.