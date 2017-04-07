Death toll in US strike on Syria’s military base climbs to 10 — media

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across RussiaMilitary & Defense April 10, 8:16
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'World April 10, 8:10
Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS ordersWorld April 10, 8:01
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against RussiaWorld April 10, 6:30
South Ossetian CEC says 78% of voters support proposal on renaming republicWorld April 10, 2:20
Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential electionWorld April 10, 2:13
Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president after blast in TantaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 09, 14:54
Resolving Syrian crisis without Moscow is impossible - German Foreign MinistryWorld April 09, 6:38
BEIRUT, April 7. /TASS/. At least ten people, including civilians, have been killed in the US missile strike on the Syrian airbase in the Homs province, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reported on Friday.
The Syrian armed forces command earlier confirmed that six people had been killed in the attack.
On Thursday, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a military airfield in Syria’s Homs province under instructions issued by President Donald Trump. The strike came in response to what Washington believes was the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons in the Idlib province. The US senior officials say the alleged chemical attack was launched from this airfield.