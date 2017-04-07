Turkey pushes for no-fly zone in Syria

ANKARA, April 7. /TASS/. There is a strong need to immediately set up no-fly zone in Syria, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

"We believe that by attacking the Shayrat air base in the Homs Governorate, the US has given a positive response to the war crimes committed by Assad’s regime," the Ihlas news agency quoted him as saying. "This is an important step that will make the regime understand that its use of conventional and chemical weapons will not remain without a response," Kalin added. According to him, the Shayrat air base has been damaged to an extent that prevents its further use.

"In order to prevent such mass killings [alleged attacks by the Syrian forces], there is a need to immediately set up no-fly zones and security zones in Syria," he added.

On April 6, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles on a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from that air base.