Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey pushes for no-fly zone in Syria

World
April 07, 11:31 UTC+3 ANKARA
The attack came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib on April 4
Share
1 pages in this article
© Olga Balashova/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

ANKARA, April 7. /TASS/. There is a strong need to immediately set up no-fly zone in Syria, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

Read also
US missile attack on Syria: Trump's allies react, China calls for political solution

"We believe that by attacking the Shayrat air base in the Homs Governorate, the US has given a positive response to the war crimes committed by Assad’s regime," the Ihlas news agency quoted him as saying. "This is an important step that will make the regime understand that its use of conventional and chemical weapons will not remain without a response," Kalin added. According to him, the Shayrat air base has been damaged to an extent that prevents its further use.

"In order to prevent such mass killings [alleged attacks by the Syrian forces], there is a need to immediately set up no-fly zones and security zones in Syria," he added.

On April 6, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles on a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from that air base.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама