US strikes on military airfield in Homs province leave six dead — Syrian armed forces

World
April 07, 10:54 UTC+3
The Syrian armed forces command calls US missile strike outright aggression
The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea

© Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP

KUWAIT CITY, April 7. /TASS/. The Syrian armed forces command has confirmed that six people had been killed in the US missile strikes on a military airfield in the Homs province. Excerpts from its statement were quoted by the SANA news agency on Friday.

"At 3:42 am today, the United States of America committed a blatant act of aggression targeting one of our air bases in the Central Region with a number of missiles, leaving 6 people martyred and a number of others injured and causing huge material damage," the army’s command said in a statement quoted by the SANA news agency on Friday.

The command of the Syrian Armed Forces has described the US missile strike on the military airfield in Homs an outright aggression. 

"The US aggression is a violation of all international norms and an attempt to weaken the combat capability of the Syrian army in the fight against terrorist groups," the document said. "Our response to this attack will be the determination to crush terrorists on Syrian soil wherever they are," the Syrian armed forces command said.

"The US aggression proves that Washtington still pursues its flawed strategy disrupting the Syrian army’s campaign against terrorism," the statement reads.

According to the Syrian army command, the United States’ steps make Washington an accomplice of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups (both outlawed in Russia) who have been "targeting Syrian military bases" since the beginning of the conflict.

The US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a military airfield in Syria’s Homs province overnight to Friday under instructions issued by President Donald Trump. The strike came in response to what Washington believes was the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons in the Idlib province. The US senior officials say the alleged chemical attack was launched from this airfield.

Topics
Syrian conflict
