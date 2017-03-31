Back to Main page
Syrian opposition regrets ‘conflicting’ statements from Washington

World
March 31, 1:50 UTC+3 GENEVA
"We regret that conflicting statements are coming from the US," al-Atassi said when asked to comment on the recent statement by US top diplomat Rex Tillerson
GENEVA, March 31. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) regrets that Washington has been sending conflicting signals on its approach to the Syrian problem, HNC member Farah al-Atassi said Thursday.

"We regret that conflicting statements are coming from the US," al-Atassi said when asked to comment on the recent statement by US top diplomat Rex Tillerson.

The US secretary of state has earlier stressed that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s fate was up to Syrians to decide. "I think the ... longer term status of president Assad will be decided by the Syrian people," Tillerson said Thursday, the day after US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley accused Assad of war crimes.

However, Haley said on Thursday that "our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out." "Our priority is to really look at how do we get things done, who do we need to work with to really make a difference for the people in Syria," she added.

Commenting on those statements, al-Atassi expressed hope that US will eventually "gain the understanding of reasons behind the events in Syria."

"We expect the United States to demonstrate its leadership qualities and its concern, by exerting pressure and making some efforts, especially with regard to Russia," the opposition member said.

Al-Atassi added that HNC representatives have already discussed the Geneva reconciliation talks with the US president’s special envoy on Syria, Michael Ratney.

