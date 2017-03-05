More than 1,000 people in Gorlovka remain in blackout after shelling

DONETSK, March 5. /TASS/. More than 1,000 clients in Gorlovka’s three settlements are cut off electricity, eleven houses damaged in night shelling from positions of the Ukrainian military, acting head of the local administration Ivan Prikhodko told the Donetsk News Agency on Sunday.

"Ukraine’s Armed Forces at night shelled Gorlovka, damaging the high-voltage line and thus leaving without electricity 63 transformer substations and 19 boilers in settlements Zaitsevo, Golmovsky and Shahta 6/7," he said. "The total of 1,000 clients is cut off supplies."

Repairing brigades continue working to restore the supplies, the official said.

Since the autumn of 2014, members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine have announced ceasefires in Donbass more than ten times. However, the Ukrainian military have been repeatedly violating ceasefires, particularly using large caliber guns, mortars and tanks that should be withdrawn from the line of contact in accordance with the Minsk agreements.

At the recent meeting of the Contact Group, held on March 1, the parties agreed to resume the weapons withdrawal process on March 7.