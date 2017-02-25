Back to Main page
Next round of talks in Geneva planned for second half of March - source

World
February 25, 18:42 UTC+3
"The next round is due to take place approximately two weeks after this one, expected to be over on March 3," he said
GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has plans to hold the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva in the second half of March, a source close to the negotiations told TASS on Saturday.

"The next round is due to take place approximately two weeks after this one, expected to be over on March 3," he said.

Earlier, de Mistura said that he was going to concentrate on a political solution at the intra-Syrian talks. Meanwhile, the meetings focused just on the format and procedure of further discussions. These issues also were included in the documents handed by the UN envoy on February 24 to the delegations of Syrian government and Riyadh-backed group.

