Next round of talks in Geneva planned for second half of March - source

Annular eclipse will be visible in South America, Africa on Feb 26Science & Space February 26, 3:24
HNC expects Trump to correct Obama's mistakes in Syria - delegation headWorld February 26, 3:08
War on terror to dominate Geneva talks — Syrian UN envoyWorld February 25, 23:48
Russian skier wins gold in skiathlon at 2017 FIS Nordic World Ski ChampionshipsSport February 25, 17:46
Top US Air Force general points to growing conflict potential in Syrian airspaceWorld February 25, 17:17
Iran relies on Russia’s support in production of fuel for nuclear power plantsBusiness & Economy February 25, 16:20
Ukrainian military capture Donetsk water purification plant — spokesmanWorld February 25, 15:05
Azerbaijan and Armenia report armed clashes in Karabakh conflict areaWorld February 25, 11:45
Head of Russian delegation to OSCE PA says Ukraine not ready for dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 25, 5:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has plans to hold the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva in the second half of March, a source close to the negotiations told TASS on Saturday.
"The next round is due to take place approximately two weeks after this one, expected to be over on March 3," he said.
Earlier, de Mistura said that he was going to concentrate on a political solution at the intra-Syrian talks. Meanwhile, the meetings focused just on the format and procedure of further discussions. These issues also were included in the documents handed by the UN envoy on February 24 to the delegations of Syrian government and Riyadh-backed group.