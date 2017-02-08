Official: Erdogan may discuss cancellation of visas with Putin

ANKARA, February 8. /TASS/. Ankara is set to raise an issue of lifting visa restrictions at a scheduled meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council, Mehmet Mehdi Eker, deputy chairman of the Turkish ruling party Justice and Development (AKP), told in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"To implement in practice our cooperation in concrete sectors, we need the companies, private sector and people to communicate," Eker said. "Therefore, easier reciprocal trips should be granted to people in our countries, particularly business communities and investors."

"First of all, we speak about lifting visa restrictions for representatives of the business community," he said, adding "it is important that in the future all Turkish citizens will not have to have any Russian visas at all."

"In the near future, our president is due to pay a visit to Russia and to meet with Putin as well. The issue will be highly probably raised at the negotiations. It will be considered in detail at the High-Level Cooperation Council," Eker said, adding that the AKP "is expecting the Turkish leader’s trip to take place but no exact date has been set yet."