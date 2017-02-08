Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Official: Erdogan may discuss cancellation of visas with Putin

World
February 08, 16:15 UTC+3
First of all the leaders might speak about lifting visa restrictions for representatives of the business community, deputy chairman of the Turkish ruling party said
Share
1 pages in this article
Deputy chairman of the Justice and Development party, Mehmet Mehdi Eker

Deputy chairman of the Justice and Development party, Mehmet Mehdi Eker

© Press service of Justice and Development party

ANKARA, February 8. /TASS/. Ankara is set to raise an issue of lifting visa restrictions at a scheduled meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council, Mehmet Mehdi Eker, deputy chairman of the Turkish ruling party Justice and Development (AKP), told in an exclusive interview with TASS.

Read also
Erdogan warns Turkey running out of patience over EU membership

"To implement in practice our cooperation in concrete sectors, we need the companies, private sector and people to communicate," Eker said. "Therefore, easier reciprocal trips should be granted to people in our countries, particularly business communities and investors."

"First of all, we speak about lifting visa restrictions for representatives of the business community," he said, adding "it is important that in the future all Turkish citizens will not have to have any Russian visas at all."

"In the near future, our president is due to pay a visit to Russia and to meet with Putin as well. The issue will be highly probably raised at the negotiations. It will be considered in detail at the High-Level Cooperation Council," Eker said, adding that the AKP "is expecting the Turkish leader’s trip to take place but no exact date has been set yet."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Visa regime
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violence
2
Defense Ministry reveals details of Aerospace Force’s snap check
3
Warships of Russia’s naval task force return home after Syrian mission
4
Russia will use Iran's airbase to fight terrorists if necessary, envoy says
5
Press review: Kiev mulls imposing martial law in Donbass and UN Syria envoy may resign
6
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
7
Russian hi-tech firm creates vegetative data storage media excelling DVD and BluRay
TOP STORIES
Реклама