Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Slovenia’s president: EU hails efforts to mend relations with Russia

World
February 08, 13:53 UTC+3 LJUBLJANA
It would be better for Europe if the Ukrainian crisis ended as soon as possible, because the EU has many other problems, Slovenian President Borut Pahor said
Share
1 pages in this article
Slovenian President, Borut Pahor

Slovenian President, Borut Pahor

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

LJUBLJANA, February 8. /TASS/. Europe welcomes efforts aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis, lifting sanctions and normalizing relations with Russia, Slovenian President, Borut Pahor, told TASS in the run-up to his visit to Moscow.

"Ukraine remains a problem, which is a source of distrust between the West and Russia," he said. "I would like us to try to find a way out of the situation in Ukraine by implementing certain agreements, which could then lead to the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions."

Read also
Russian top diplomat says dialogue with US, EU only possible if based on equality

The Slovenian leader expressed the hope that Russia and Ukraine "will be able to find ways to work together to restore confidence, which will be the beginning of efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, which will eventually lead to a thaw in relations between Russia and the West."

"It would be better for the European Union, if the Ukrainian crisis ended as soon as possible," Pahor said. "Now we have many other problems, particularly, in the security sphere, in politics, at the EU borders. Europe welcomes efforts aimed at defusing the Ukrainian crisis, lifting sanctions and normalizing relations with Russia."

The Slovenian president will arrive in Moscow for an official visit on February 10. He will be accompanied by a delegation, which will include 40 representatives of Slovenian business circles and companies. It is planned to sign 11 bilateral contracts in agriculture, telecommunications, technology exchange and energy worth more than 1 bln euros.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander
2
S-400 air defense units of Russia's Aerospace Force go on combat alert in snap check
3
Russian lawmakers quash rumors on Assad’s poor health
4
Slovenia’s president: EU hails efforts to mend relations with Russia
5
Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills
6
Court finds opposition activist Navalny guilty in embezzlement case
7
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
TOP STORIES
Реклама