Russian and Turkish diplomats to hold consultations in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will hold consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Moscow on February 14, Orhan Gazigil, a spokesman for the Turkish Embassy in Moscow, informed TASS on Wednesday.
"Deputy minister and former Turkish Ambassador to Russia, Umit Yardim, will arrive in Russia on February 14," he said.
According to the information obtained by TASS, Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexei Meshkov. The two sides are expected to hold detailed consultations on a wide range of issues.