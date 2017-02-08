De Mistura postpones sending invitations to Syrian talks

Lavrov says Russia open to mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighborsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 10:55
US Air Force chief says Washington to review its nuclear posture in springWorld February 08, 10:11
Ambassador says Trump's administration not going to affect Russia-China relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 8:55
Russian film director turns to prosecutors amid controversy surrounding his movieSociety & Culture February 08, 8:48
Ukraine postpones Eurovision ticket sales amid tender scandalSociety & Culture February 08, 8:26
Trump’s adviser Conway reiterates readiness for anti-terrorism cooperation with PutinWorld February 08, 8:18
US court starts hearing Povetkin vs. Wilder libel suitSport February 08, 7:42
Kiev radicals attack and destroy art exhibition on negative impact of 2014 coupSociety & Culture February 08, 7:40
Donetsk puts forward step-by-step East Ukraine ceasefire planWorld February 08, 7:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
GENEVA, February 8. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan De Mistura will send invitations to the Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva later than was previously announced, the UN Office in Geneva said.
"In view of ongoing consultations with Syrian parties regarding the formation of delegations for the intra-Syrian negotiations to be convened by the Special Envoy, the Special Envoy anticipates that invitations will be issued in the coming days, and not on 8 February," the office said in a statement.
"Irrespective of the date on which the invitations will be issued, the Special Envoy maintains his intention to convene the intra-Syrian negotiations on 20 February," the statement reads.
Yara Sharif, a spokesperson for the Office of the Special Envoy for Syria, said at a briefing Tuesday that the invitations will be sent on February 8.