Russian military delivers humanitarian aid to 2,500 Syrians over past 24 hours

US court starts hearing Povetkin vs. Wilder libel suitSport February 08, 7:42
Kiev radicals attack and destroy art exhibition on negative impact of 2014 coupSociety & Culture February 08, 7:40
Donetsk puts forward step-by-step East Ukraine ceasefire planWorld February 08, 7:36
Epic Russian Revolution art exhibition to open in LondonSociety & Culture February 08, 5:50
Russia hopes that IAAF lets Russian athletes under 18 to compete internationallySport February 08, 3:42
Iran gets last batch of yellowcake from Russia - TVRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 3:39
OSCE mission registers 550 explosions in Donbass in past dayWorld February 08, 1:59
Situation in Moldova worsens after EU association deal signed — presidentWorld February 08, 0:10
Moldovan president says set to cooperate with both East, WestWorld February 08, 0:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria handed over a total of 3.3 metric tons of bread to 2,500 Syrian residents, the center said in a statement.
"In the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria has conducted five humanitarian missions to deliver 3.3 metric tons of bread to 2,500 civilians," the statement reads.
In total, Russia delivered more than 130 metric tons of humanitarian cargo to Syrians since the start of the year.
The center said that there were no other reported humanitarian missions in Syria on behalf of the United Nations or any other foreign country over the past 24 hours.