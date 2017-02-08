Russian military delivers humanitarian aid to 2,500 Syrians over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria handed over a total of 3.3 metric tons of bread to 2,500 Syrian residents, the center said in a statement.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria has conducted five humanitarian missions to deliver 3.3 metric tons of bread to 2,500 civilians," the statement reads.

In total, Russia delivered more than 130 metric tons of humanitarian cargo to Syrians since the start of the year.

The center said that there were no other reported humanitarian missions in Syria on behalf of the United Nations or any other foreign country over the past 24 hours.