UN declines to confirm civilian casualties in airstrike on Syria’s Idlib

World
February 07, 23:49 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
Media reported earlier that an airstrike on Idlib, allegedly by the Russian Aerospace Forces, had killed at least 15 people
Idlib

Idlib

© REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

UNITED NATIONS, February 7. /TASS/. The United Nations does not have any information to prove civilian casualties caused by an airstrike on the Syrian city of Idlib, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told TASS.

"We don't have any on-the-ground information. Obviously we are worried about any reports of casualties, but we don't have any first-hand information on this," he said. According to Haq, the UN can refer only to media reports at the moment.

Read also
Idlib, northern Syria
Defense Ministry refutes reports about Russia's airstrikes on Idlib

Reuters reported earlier that an airstrike on Idlib, allegedly carried out by the Russian Aerospace Forces, had killed at least 15 people. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov rejected this report saying that "Russian warplanes did not deliver any airstrikes on Idlib since the beginning of 2017." "All reports about such airstrikes are a deliberate lie," he added.

When commenting on the Reuters reports, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN had been following events taking place in Idlib and condemned civilian deaths. He added that it indicated the need to step up efforts to achieve a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Show more
Syrian conflict
