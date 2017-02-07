Russian, Jordanian top diplomats discuss efforts to enhance ceasefire in Syria

Pentagon says no dialogue with Russia on joining forces in SyriaWorld February 07, 19:54
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Efforts towards enhancing and expanding cessation of hostilities in Syria were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ayman Al Safadi, the Russian foreign ministry reported on Tuesday.
"The sides exchanged views on current regional problems with a focus on the Syrian settlement in the context of efforts towards enhancing and expanding the ceasefire and resuming the intra-Syrian negotiating process," the ministry said.
The two ministers also touched upon "a number of practical aspects of bilateral cooperation," the ministry added.
The conversation was initiated by the Jordanian side.
Jordan’s representatives took part in the first meeting of the joint task force on the Syrian ceasefire comprising Russia, Iran and Turkey, which was held in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana on February 6. Prior to that, thanks to Jordan’s efforts, groups of the so-called southern front had joined the ceasefire ahead of the international meeting on Syria in Astana on January 23-24.