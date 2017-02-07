Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry officially calls Russian plane crash over Sinai act of terror

World
February 07, 13:04 UTC+3 CAIRO
Egypt previously did not reject the version of a terror attack on board the Russian plane that crashed on October 31, 2015
Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS

CAIRO, February 7. /TASS/. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has officially described the crash of the Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula in October 2015 as a terrorist attack, Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Abu Zeid, said on Tuesday in response to a list of 78 terrorist attacks, which did not get sufficient media coverage, released by the White House.

Read also
Diplomat urges to punish those behind EgyptAir plane crash in Sinai

Commenting on critical remarks by US President, Donald Trump, who accused US media of covering up terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere by not reporting them, the Egyptian diplomat noted that 9 out of 78 attacks occurred in Egypt. "Terrorist operations have killed dozens or even hundreds of people, including the crash of the Russian airliner in Sinai and the explosion of the al-Butrusia Coptic Church," he said. "It is regrettable that the selectivity and bias criticized by Trump apply to the some Western media’s approach towards covering terrorist attacks."

Egypt previously did not reject the version of a terror attack on board the Russian plane that crashed on October 31, 2015. However, Cairo has always pointed to the need to wait for the official results of the probe, which have not been made public to date. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that work at all stages of the investigation was conducted proceeding from the assumption that the air crash was a deliberate act.

"The White House’s stance is in line with Egypt’s repeated calls on the need for comprehensive, consistent and unselective counterterrorism strategy, including in its political, information and cultural aspects," the spokesman noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
A321 crash in Egypt
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
2
Press review: Mass arrests in Turkey and wedge between Moscow and Tehran
3
Russian diplomat says early to speak about introducing visa-free travel for Georgia
4
Russia’s dependence on imported oil and gas equipment drop to 53%
5
Russian Defense Ministry keeps close watch on NATO drills in Black Sea
6
Russia to develop new AWACS aircraft based on IL-76MD-90A plane
7
Russia’s ambassador says Syrian army may start new offensive against IS in Palmyra
TOP STORIES
Реклама