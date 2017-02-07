Back to Main page
TASS website blacklisted in Estonia for alleged anti-Estonian propaganda

World
February 07, 8:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On Monday, Propastor posted a list of 28 Russian internet resources which, it claims, are carrying out anti-Estonian propaganda
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. TASS’ website has been blacklisted among a number of other Russian internet resources allegedly spreading anti-Estonian propaganda, according to Propastor, a web blog of the Estonian Defense League.

On Monday, Propastor posted a list of 28 Russian internet resources which, it claims, are carrying out anti-Estonian propaganda. Along with TASS, the list includes websites of RT, Channel One, NTV, Ren TV, RBC, and Gazeta.ru. Moreover, it said the list is far from being complete.

Earlier, Propastor issued a similar blacklist of Russian television channels, including Channel One, Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24, NTV, and Zvezda.

Propastor is a web project of the Estonian Defense League which is linked with the country’s Defense Ministry. The project is geared to ensure the country’s information security, its founders say.

