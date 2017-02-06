Syrian parliamentarians to visit Moscow in early April

DAMASCUS, February 6. /TASS/. Syrian parliamentarians will visit Moscow early in April at the invitation of the Russian upper house’s speaker, Syrian parliament Speaker Hadiya Khalaf Abbas told Russian parliamentarians in Damascus on Monday.

"We are going to visit Moscow in April. We have been invited by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, and we will take an opportunity of her invitation to also visit you (the State Duma lower house of parliament)," she said in reply to an invitation from parliamentarian Dmitry Sablin to visit Duma.

"We are very glad about these upcoming meetings. Thus we will strengthen our friendship and cooperation," she added.