Syrian parliamentarians to visit Moscow in early April

Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failureRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 20:10
Pole vault star Isinbayeva chosen as ambassador of 2017 Winter World Military GamesSport February 06, 19:53
Russia to issue 250,000 stamps depicting wolf as mascot for 2018 FIFA World CupSport February 06, 18:58
Russian diplomat says partnership policy aims at defining future of ArcticBusiness & Economy February 06, 18:44
More than 1.5 million people to take part in Ski-Track of Russia racesSport February 06, 18:29
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with BelarusRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 18:03
Russian court passes first ever verdict on failure to report a crimeRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 17:56
Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to take part in Arctic forumBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:42
Russian scientists work on technology for drill waste disposalBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:20
DAMASCUS, February 6. /TASS/. Syrian parliamentarians will visit Moscow early in April at the invitation of the Russian upper house’s speaker, Syrian parliament Speaker Hadiya Khalaf Abbas told Russian parliamentarians in Damascus on Monday.
"We are going to visit Moscow in April. We have been invited by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, and we will take an opportunity of her invitation to also visit you (the State Duma lower house of parliament)," she said in reply to an invitation from parliamentarian Dmitry Sablin to visit Duma.
"We are very glad about these upcoming meetings. Thus we will strengthen our friendship and cooperation," she added.