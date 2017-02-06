Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to take part in Arctic forumBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:42
Contractor confirms Latvia dismantling last Soviet nuclear missile base
Media reports claim Latvia may dismantle last Soviet nuclear missile base
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The last Soviet base near the town of Gulbene in northeast Latvia that once accommodated missiles with nuclear warheads will be dismantled, the web portal Delfi reported on Monday.
According to the web portal, the missile compound Dvina R-12 accommodates four silos 32 meters deep for the launch of missiles, and also an underground command center.
"In principle, this is an impressive 10-storey underground building divided by several levels and built of a very strong concrete," the web portal citied the owner of the company dealing with the compound’s dismantling.
Special equipment will be used to dismantle the ex-Soviet base and the dismantling effort will cost around 190,000 euros. The base is expected to be fully dismantled over six months, the web portal said.