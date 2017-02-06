Meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers may be held soon — top diplomat

BERLIN, February 6. /TASS/. The meeting of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Quartet (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) may be held in the foreseeable future, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Martin Schaefer, said on Monday.

"I cannot say when this meeting in the Normandy format will take place, but you can proceed from the assumption that it will be held in the foreseeable future," he said.