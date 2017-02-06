Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers may be held soon — top diplomat

World
February 06, 14:11 UTC+3 BERLIN
Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, February 6. /TASS/. The meeting of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Quartet (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) may be held in the foreseeable future, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Martin Schaefer, said on Monday.

"I cannot say when this meeting in the Normandy format will take place, but you can proceed from the assumption that it will be held in the foreseeable future," he said.

Read also

Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreements
Lavrov says Normandy Four ministerial meeting yields no breakthrough solutions
Russian top diplomat: Normandy Four talks may be another 'meeting for meeting’s sake'
Germany sees no reason to change Normandy format — Foreign Ministry

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
2
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'
3
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict
4
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers
7
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама