Jordan’s representatives join Syria talks in Astana — source

ASTANA, February 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Jordan have joined the meeting of the group monitoring compliance with the ceasefire in Syria underway in Astana, an informed source told TASS on Monday.

Earlier reports said the UN’s representatives are taking part in the meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish-Iranian group.

"After a short break in the meeting, the participants were joined by Jordan’s representatives," the source said.

The group's first joint meeting began at 10:00 local time (07:00 Moscow time) on Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss compliance with the ceasefire in Syria, drafting steps to monitor and prevent truce violations, enhancing mutual trust between the Syrian government and the opposition and efforts aimed at tackling humanitarian issues. Particular attention was expected to be paid to separating the moderate opposition from units of the Jabhat al-Nusra group (presently called Jabhat Fateh-al-Sham, outlawed in Russia).