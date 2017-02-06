Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Jordan’s representatives join Syria talks in Astana — source

World
February 06, 11:33 UTC+3 ASTANA
Earlier it was reported that the UN’s representatives are taking part in the meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish-Iranian group
Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, February 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Jordan have joined the meeting of the group monitoring compliance with the ceasefire in Syria underway in Astana, an informed source told TASS on Monday.

Read also
Russia-Turkey-Iran joint task force meeting on Syria begins in Astana — source

Earlier reports said the UN’s representatives are taking part in the meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish-Iranian group.

"After a short break in the meeting, the participants were joined by Jordan’s representatives," the source said.

The group's first joint meeting began at 10:00 local time (07:00 Moscow time) on Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss compliance with the ceasefire in Syria, drafting steps to monitor and prevent truce violations, enhancing mutual trust between the Syrian government and the opposition and efforts aimed at tackling humanitarian issues. Particular attention was expected to be paid to separating the moderate opposition from units of the Jabhat al-Nusra group (presently called Jabhat Fateh-al-Sham, outlawed in Russia).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
2
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'
3
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict
4
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers
7
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама