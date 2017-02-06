Jordan’s representatives join Syria talks in Astana — source

Lavrov says Iran never turned out to have connections with terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 14:29
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 14:02
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflictRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 13:05
Press review: First test for Russia-US relations and Russia's interest in HollywoodPress Review February 06, 13:00
Kremlin spokesman says election-related issues not on Putin’s agenda right nowRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 12:54
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 12:46
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 12:26
Russia voices regret over new US sanctions against IranRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 12:22
Italy to invest 40 mln euros in joint project with Russia to simulate space flightsScience & Space February 06, 12:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, February 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Jordan have joined the meeting of the group monitoring compliance with the ceasefire in Syria underway in Astana, an informed source told TASS on Monday.
Earlier reports said the UN’s representatives are taking part in the meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish-Iranian group.
"After a short break in the meeting, the participants were joined by Jordan’s representatives," the source said.
The group's first joint meeting began at 10:00 local time (07:00 Moscow time) on Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss compliance with the ceasefire in Syria, drafting steps to monitor and prevent truce violations, enhancing mutual trust between the Syrian government and the opposition and efforts aimed at tackling humanitarian issues. Particular attention was expected to be paid to separating the moderate opposition from units of the Jabhat al-Nusra group (presently called Jabhat Fateh-al-Sham, outlawed in Russia).