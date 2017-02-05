Back to Main page
Vienna police find another handgun at place where Chechen nationals were detained

World
February 05, 21:20 UTC+3 VIENNA
According to the police, sixteen out of the 22 detained men enjoyed asylum right in Austria
VIENNA, February 5. /TASS/. Another handgun was found by the Austrian police on Saturday after a close examination of the place in Vienna where several men of Chechen origin had been earlier detained, a spokesman for the local police told TASS on Sunday.

"A specially trained dog that was engaged on Saturday to make an extra examination of the place where the men had been detained found one more handgun with a magazine," Vienna police spokesman Thomas Keiblinger said. "The 22 detained men are still under police arrest. They are being questioned."

The police are inclined to think that these men might be behind criminal showdown. Investigators are trying to establish whether the handgun and the submachine gun that were seized from the men earlier had been used to commit crimes previously. Investigators are also trying to spot the origins of these weapons and find out what the men had been doing at the site where they were detained.

According to the police, sixteen out of the 22 detained men enjoyed asylum right in Austria. "Yes, they were granted asylum officially," the spokesman said.

on February 3, Austrian police detained 22 men of Chechen origin in Vienna, in the district of Florisdorf. The men had arms on them. Police seized a handgun and a submachine gun with full magazine. The Vienna police said the men were detained on suspicion of involvement in criminal showdown and excluded terrorist threat.

