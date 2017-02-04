Back to Main page
Militia’s head of department killed in Lugansk blast - agency

World
February 04, 17:35 UTC+3
The car, in which was Anashchenko, exploded on Saturday morning in Krasnokazarmennaya Street
© lug-info.com

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Head of a department at the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Oleg Anashchenko was killed in a car blast in Lugansk on Saturday, LuganskInformCenter said referring to the militia’s press service.

The car, in which was Anashchenko, exploded on Saturday morning in Krasnokazarmennaya Street.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
