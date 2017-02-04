Militia’s head of department killed in Lugansk blast - agency

Militia’s head of department killed in Lugansk blast - agencyWorld February 04, 17:35
Zhirinovsky plans running for presidency in 2018Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 04, 15:51
Russia to announce ban on import of poultry from EU countries suffering from bird fluBusiness & Economy February 04, 14:44
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 04, 14:24
Lugansk militia commander killed in car blast - news agencyWorld February 04, 10:42
Belarusian President's reaction to situation around border has economic rootsWorld February 04, 1:37
Russian embassy in Damascus comes under mortar shelling on February 2 and 3Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 20:20
Footwear for Arctic: Nanotechnologies vs traditionsBusiness & Economy February 03, 19:51
US expands blacklists on IranWorld February 03, 19:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Head of a department at the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Oleg Anashchenko was killed in a car blast in Lugansk on Saturday, LuganskInformCenter said referring to the militia’s press service.
The car, in which was Anashchenko, exploded on Saturday morning in Krasnokazarmennaya Street.