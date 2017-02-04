Vienna’s police detain 22 Chechen nationals, confiscate their guns - agency

VIENNA, February 4. /TASS/. The Austrian police on Friday evening detained 22 Chechen nationals in Vienna, APA reported on Saturday.

The police said, they confiscated one automatic gun, a pistol and munition.

Local residents reported to the police many people had gathered in Florisdorf. The suspects claimed they were "just walking," also mentioned a wedding ceremony. A pistol and a gun were found in the snow, and the police called for the WEGA special police group, fighting terrorism.

"All the 22 people were detained on the spot," the police said, adding they had searched the suspects’ cars.

Investigation is under way, all the detained are being questioned now.